Dailey, Katie M.
June 30, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Preceded in death by loving husband, Aaron Dailey. Survived by children, Diana Dailey-Clark, and Aaron Steven Dailey; nieces; nephew; her Zion Baptist Church family; other family and friends.
SERVICES: 10am Wednesday, December 2, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.