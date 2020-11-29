Menu
Anna Lorraine "Tootsie" Daup
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Daup, Anna Lorraine "Tootsie"

July 5, 1924 - November 22, 2020

Survived by children: Kandis (Jerry) Kritenbrink, Lisa (Dan) Erxleben, Rick (Kathy) Daup, and Denise Daup; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Lorraine will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank her extended family at Fountain View Senior Livin, especially Mark and Staff in the Memory Unit and the Nurses from Kindred Hospice for thier loving care.

To leave condolences, please see Funeral Home website.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
To Tootsie's family, I was so saddened to read of Toosie's passing this morning. She was always so cheerful and so very proud of her family. She has so many friends this will miss her greatly. May all your wonderful memories give you comfort at this difficult time.
Caryl Horton
November 29, 2020
A warm and stately lady who we loved and will be sorely missed . She has joined all of her siblings for the great reunion in the heavens
Neil and Robin
November 27, 2020
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Pete Umatum and JeanGundersen
November 26, 2020