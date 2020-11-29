To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
To Tootsie's family,
I was so saddened to read of Toosie's passing this morning. She was always so cheerful and so very proud of her family. She has so many friends this will miss her greatly. May all your wonderful memories give you comfort at this difficult time.
Caryl Horton
November 29, 2020
A warm and stately lady who we loved and will be sorely missed . She has joined all of her siblings for the great reunion in the heavens