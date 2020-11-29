Kleinschmit, Francis



May 1941 - November 20, 2020



Passed away on November 20, in Omaha. Born in Hartington, NE in 1941. He had an incredible work ethic and entrepreneurial passion.



He worked hard, provided for his family, a husband who loved his wife, a father who loved his children, and a friend to many. He loved farming, cars, hunting, riding his motorcycle and most of all his family.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nadine; his six children, Lisa, Tony, Todd, Troy, Ty and Jennifer; their families and many grandchildren.



Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.