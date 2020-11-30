Martin, Alfred E.
December 28, 1944 - November 24, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Anna Lee; and sister, Geneva. Survived by his wife, Anne; children: Chadwick Martin, Arien Martin, LaTrice Reed, Michael Williby, Craig Scott, Curt Scott, Daniel Martin, Dawnetta Martin, and Giovanni Martin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings: Beulah, Phyllis, Cathy, Doris, Mary, Jean, Marcus, Kenneth and Ricky.
FUNERAL: Wednesday, December 2, 11am, Spirit Life Church (48th and Harrison). Interment: Ft. Calhoun Cemetery. To view a broadcast of the Service, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com
and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.