Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George C. Erdei
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Erdei, George C.

December 29, 1926 - November 26, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Wanda. Survived by wife, Judy; children: Richard Erdei, Steve Erdei (Debi), Dawn Owens (Ron), Patricia Sexson (Jim), Helen Scott (Curt), Mark Erdei (Lory) and Traci Owens (Tim); stepchildren: Mary Beth Eipperle (Doug), Julie Huerter (John) and David Gross (Karen); 32 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 1st from 10am to 11am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Family Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fr. Shane Endowment Fund.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St.
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.)
To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.