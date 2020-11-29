Hodges, Reid D.
September 5, 1952 - November 25, 2020
Omaha. Survived by wife, Sue; children, Geoff (Lori), Amy (Todd) Boyle, Bryan (Brittany); grandchildren, Mason, Lili, Tyson, Claire, Dane, Stella, Abby, Nolan; brothers, Neil (Eileen), Scott (Nancy); nieces, nephews, family and friends.
VISITATION Monday 5–7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE Tuesday 11am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4040 N. 108th St. In lieu of flowers memorials to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.