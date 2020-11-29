Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth G. Barnes
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Barnes, Kenneth G.

March 18, 1960 - November 7, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Ella Barnes.

Survived by brother, Bob Barnes (Fran), sisters, Joyce Halford(John), Sue Pecha (Tom) and Bonnie Barnes; many nieces and nephews; and childhood friend, Doug McGrew.

Ken was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #3 for over 30 years.

No Memorial Service planned. Memorials can be sent to Nebraska Humane Society in Ken's name.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.