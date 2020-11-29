Welch, David Wayne



September 8, 1945 - November 25, 2020



Age 75. Preceded in death by parents, Marion E. "Buck" and Rosemary Welch; brothers, Charles E. "Tod", Jon P., and Ronald G. Welch; daughter, April Cruso. Survived by wife of 49 years, Betty; children, Michelle, Bryan, Cody, and Julie Welch; grandchildren, Zachary, Alyssa, Trent, Dawson, Savanna, Autumn, Wyatt, Nicole, Michael, and James; brother, Jerry Welch; sister, Mabel Welch.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 1, 3:30-5:30pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines at 5:30pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view video of the service, go to the link at the bottom of the Welch obituary at the website below. Inurnment: Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, IA.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.