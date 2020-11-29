Bridges, Pamela Ann
August 1, 1954 - November 25, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Joan Clark. Survived by loving husband of 33 years, Mark; sons, Aaron (Loretta) Stokes, Nick Bridges; daughter, Kelly Stokes; grandchildren, Ray, Kaylee, Johanna, Kyleigh, Brett; sisters, Annis Clark (Trish Kirby), Tami Clark, Susie (John) Hiatt, Carol Monte; brothers, William Clark Jr., Mark Monte; numerous family and friends.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 1, 5-8 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 2 at 10 am with Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorial donations suggested to Nebraska Humane Society.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.