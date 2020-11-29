Menu
Robert J. Knight
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Knight, Robert J.

March 24, 1944 - November 24, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Helen Knight. Survived by wife, Susan; sons, Patrick and Sean (Juan) Knight; brother and sisters, Thomas Knight (Sue), Virginia Holm (Bob), Elizabeth Pfeffer (Tom), and Joan Kendle (Earl); many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob was born in Anselmo, NE on March 24, 1944. He moved to Lincoln, NE with his family where he met Susan Connealy. They both attended and graduated from Pius X in 1962. Bob attended the University of Notre Dame, where he received his Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Electrical Engineering. Bob and Susan were married on June 10, 1967 and moved to Louisville, KY to work for IBM. Bob and Susan had two sons, Patrick and Sean, while in Louisville. In 1977, Bob and family moved back to Omaha where he worked for IBM and for Methodist Hospital IT. Bob retired in 2009. Bob was an avid golfer and a devout Notre Dame football fan.

Private Family Rosary and FUNERAL MASS beginning Wednesday, December 9th, at 9:30am. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Nebraska, or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna, NE

To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2020.
