Holewinski, Sharon A.



September 1, 1952 - November 25, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and DeLois Holewinski. Survived by sister, Mary Rae.



Private MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL on Tuesday, December 1st at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic School



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.