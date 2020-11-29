Menu
Janice Ann Hurley
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Hurley, Janice Ann

January 19, 1941 - November 19, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Robert "Bob"; parents, Peter and Margaret Hoglievina. Survived by other relatives, friends and her Christ Community Church Family.

CELEBRATION of JANICE'S LIFE: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10am at Christ Community Church, 404 S 108th Ave. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Church

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Christ Community Church
404 S 108th Ave.
