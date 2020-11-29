Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mark Hilary Wolff
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Wolff, Mark Hilary

November 3, 1956 - November 26, 2020

Mark passed away due to complications of Covid-19. Preceded in death by parents, Hilary and Marie (Waters) Wolff; brothers: James Wolff, Robert Wolff, Michael Wolff and Patrick Wolff; and sisters, Kathleen Wolff and Margaret Sturch. Survived by sisters: Rita Mary Gordon (Gene), Nancy Wolff, Mona Halpenny (Pat) and Christine Mourer (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Family Graveside Service: Monday, November 30th at 2pm at Resurrection Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. Memorials are suggested to a Veteran Organization of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.