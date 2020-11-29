Menu
L. W. Ross
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Ross, L W

November 6, 1940 - November 27, 2020

Survived by wife, Martha R. Ross; children: Stetron P. Ross and Trelitha R. Bryant (Michael); two grandchildren; host to several other children; siblings: Sarah Randle, Freddie Ross, James Ross (Yvonne), Norma William; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: J W and Lula Mae Ross; parents-in-law: Carvie Sr. and "Momma" Sadie Erwin; sister, Billie Jean Dixon.

FUNERAL SERVICE 11am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street. Private Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
My Prayers and Blessings at this difficult time. May God Bless your family.
Pam Lovercheck
December 1, 2020