Dee Ann Peroutka
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Peroutka, Dee Ann

March 26, 1936 - November 26, 2020

Preceded in death by son, Lyle Andrew Scott; daughter, Debbie Sue Scott. Survived by husband, James Peroutka Sr.; daughters, Becky Staiert (Thomas), Tammy Adams (John) and Bobbi Scott; stepchildren, James Peroutka Jr. (Julie), Joseph and Janine Peroutka; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Kayleta Davenport; brother, Phil Franklin

VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 1st, 7pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 6pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 2nd, 10:30am St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family

To view a live broadcast of the vigil service and funeral mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
