Peroutka, Dee AnnMarch 26, 1936 - November 26, 2020Preceded in death by son, Lyle Andrew Scott; daughter, Debbie Sue Scott. Survived by husband, James Peroutka Sr.; daughters, Becky Staiert (Thomas), Tammy Adams (John) and Bobbi Scott; stepchildren, James Peroutka Jr. (Julie), Joseph and Janine Peroutka; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Kayleta Davenport; brother, Phil FranklinVIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 1st, 7pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 6pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 2nd, 10:30am St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family