Bogus, Charles J. "Chuck"June 28, 1945 - November 27, 2020Age 75 of Bellevue and Cedar Creek. He was born in Omaha, NE, to the late Stanley and Genevieve Bogus. Chuck was a lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. He attended the church's grade school and graduated from South High with the class of 1963. After graduation, he attended the University of Omaha and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps., serving six years. Chuck worked at Crown Cork & Seal aka Continental Can Company for 33 years. After retiring from Crown, he worked for Bellevue Public Schools. That was supposed to be for only a year or two but turned into a 19 year second career.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Daisy Ingoldsby and Bernard Ingoldsby. Chuck is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katherine "Kathy" Bogus; children, Cyndie A. McAuley (Marcel) and Daniel J. "Danny" Bogus; grandchildren, Khloe Niesen, Nolan Niesen, Nyla McAuley and Samuel Charles McAuley; sisters, Elaine T. Kenney and Jeanine Peralta (Robert); a host of other family and friends.VISITATION 5-7pm Tuesday December 1, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J Street in Omaha. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL is 10am Wednesday at the Church. Interment with Military Honors will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs. Memorials are suggested to St. Stanislaus.HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com