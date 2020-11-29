Weaver, Anne Thorne



May 17, 1933 - November 23, 2020



Anne Thorne Weaver passed away peacefully on November 23rd from complications due to COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her sons, James M. Weaver and Philip T. Weaver; and former husband, Philip A. Weaver. Anne is survived by her daughters: Wendy Weaver Clark (Roger), Laura A. Weaver, and Sheri De La Motte; grandchildren, Ashley Paulsen (Andreas) and James Clark (Shaila); and two great-grandchildren, Anley Paulsen and Ralston Clark.



Anne was born in Des Moines, Iowa on May 17, 1933 to parents, Niblack Thorne and Helen Virginia Hubbell. Many of her childhood years were spent with grandparents at Terrace Hill in Des Moines, Chicago, Phoenix, New York City, and Santa Barbara. Anne graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines and attended Bradford Junior College in Massachusetts. After graduation she married Philip A. Weaver in 1952.



In 1956 Anne and family moved to Omaha. Once in Omaha she joined the Junior League, beginning her lifelong volunteerism and service to the community for over six decades. Since 1956 Anne has enjoyed spending time in Okoboji and considered it her second home. One of her favorite undertakings was ownership of the Broadmoor Market and Ferd's Bakery at Countryside Village.



Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling and exploring many parts of the world; she literally went to Timbuktu just so she could say "Timbuktu."



Private Family Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nebraska Humane Society, Salvation Army, Trinity Cathedral, Museum of Nebraska Art, and St. Alban's Church.



