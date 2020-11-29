Sauser, Pastor Robert L.



June 29, 1943 - November 27, 2020



Pastor of Good Shepher Baptist Church. Survived by wife, Judi Sauser; children, Annette (Kim) Roose, Rob (Michelle) Sauser, Heidi (Brian) Wood; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Wolfe, Don Sauser, John (Debbie) Sauser; nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews.



A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Faith Baptist Bible College or Baptist Church planters.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.