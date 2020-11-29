Menu
Dr. Dennis E. Daley
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Daley, Dr. Dennis E.

September 12, 1946 - November 28, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Norvin Daley; and mother, Maxine Daley. Survived by loving wife of over 33 years, Cynthia Daley; children: Sarah Steele, Jill Podraza (Troy), and Jonathan Kelley (Nicole Sommer); grandchildren: Ethan, Eve, Adeline and Grace Steele, Adam, Christopher, Brook and Grant Podraza; brothers, Tim (Pat), and Tom Daley; sister, Michelle Spirk; and many other family and friends.

Private Family Services, with a Celebration of Life to be announced in Spring 2021.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
