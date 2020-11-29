Menu
Mack C. Huckeby
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Huckeby, Mack C.

April 23, 1940 - November 26, 2020

Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Bertha; children: Francis Huckeby, Robert (Shelly) Huckeby and Tina Rubek; grandchildren: Kayla, Nathan (Virginia), Charles, Conner, Haley (Dakota), Holey, Harley; great-granddaughters: Harper and Murphy; brother, Ray (Vera) Huckeby, sister, Maxine Walker; special family, Lenny and Lara; special friend, John

VISITATION Monday, 5-7pm. FUNERAL Tuesday, 10am Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Omaha National Cemetery

The funeral service will be broadcast live on the funeral home website

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 |

www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Dec
1
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
broadcast live on the funeral home website KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
