Huckeby, Mack C.
April 23, 1940 - November 26, 2020
Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Bertha; children: Francis Huckeby, Robert (Shelly) Huckeby and Tina Rubek; grandchildren: Kayla, Nathan (Virginia), Charles, Conner, Haley (Dakota), Holey, Harley; great-granddaughters: Harper and Murphy; brother, Ray (Vera) Huckeby, sister, Maxine Walker; special family, Lenny and Lara; special friend, John
VISITATION Monday, 5-7pm. FUNERAL Tuesday, 10am Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Omaha National Cemetery
The funeral service will be broadcast live on the funeral home website
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.