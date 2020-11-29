Menu
Larry Edward Lough
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Lough, Larry Edward

March 20, 1945 - November 26, 2020

Larry Edward Lough, 75, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thanksgiving Day. Larry spent his career as a journalist at the Omaha World Herald. He possessed a wry sense of humor, a deep love for his family, was fiercely loyal to his friends and appreciated anyone who possessed a strong command of the English language. Preceded in death by son, Sean N. Lough; brother, Michael Lough. Survived by wife, Diana; daughter, Stephanie Lough; brothers, Steve (Sharon) and Tim (Linda).

There will be a Virtual Ceremony Thursday, December 3 at 11am. To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button. This also will be recorded so that you can view it at a time of your choosing. If you want to donate in Larry's memory, his favorite charity was St. Vincent DePaul Society of Santa Clara County, PO Box 5579, San Jose, CA 95150-5579. This is a national donation site.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Service
11:00a.m.
