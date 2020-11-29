Menu
Helen A. Cyronek
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Cyronek, Helen A. (Ragole)

May 17, 1931 - November 28, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Anthony P. Cyronek. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, December 4th from 5pm to 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 5th at 10:30am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive
Dec
4
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
God Bless! Sorry to learn your Mom has passed over! There wasn´t a better friend. So very many memories when all our kids were small. Helen earned her Angel Wings on earth for all she did for people. She will be missed!
Sue Davis, Weslaco, Texas. 11/29/2020
November 29, 2020