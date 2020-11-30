Menu
Elizabeth R. Bauer
Bauer, Elizabeth R.

May 1, 1919 - November 25, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 30th, 11am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.). INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Mercy High School, College of St. Mary, or a charity of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
the West Center Chapel
Nov
29
Vigil
4:00p.m.
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
15353 Pacific St.
GUEST BOOK
One of the kindest and most thoughtful ladies I have ever met. Prayers to her family.
Jan Tatum
November 27, 2020
We have great memories of a wonderful family
Rich and Karol Kubat
November 26, 2020