Dear Steve, Rick, Dawn, Patty, Helen, Mark and Traci, I was very sad to learn of the passing of your dear father. I have such fond memories of him and of our families being together when we were young. Your father always made me laugh. His nickname for me was "sand pile" which was funny. My sincere condolences to all of you at this difficult time. Love and prayers to each of you. Sending hugs to you especially, Dawn.

Sandy Dalen Bredfeldt November 28, 2020