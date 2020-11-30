Erdei, George C.
December 29, 1926 - November 26, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Wanda. Survived by wife, Judy; children: Richard Erdei, Steve Erdei (Debi), Dawn Owens (Ron), Patricia Sexson (Jim), Helen Scott (Curt), Mark Erdei (Lory) and Traci Owens (Tim); step-children: Mary Beth Eipperle (Doug), Julie Huerter (John) and David Gross (Karen); 32 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 1st from 10am to 11am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.), followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Family Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fr. Shane Endowment Fund.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.