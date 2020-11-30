Pavel, Larry Joseph
Age 77 - November 26, 2020
Larry Pavel, age 77, of Omaha, died at his home on Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Donna Pavel.
Larry is survived by his fiancé, Mary Ellen Eglseder; children, Jolene (Kevin) Vermeer of Ankeny IA, Scott (Kristi) Pavel of Ashland NE, and Vicki (Christopher) Anderson of Omaha; step-children, Rick (Jody) Duree of Elkhorn NE, and Travis (Darla) Duree of Omaha; seven grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Karen (Don) Eikmeier of Omaha and Jeannene Rossitto of Omaha.
A Private Memorial Service will be held for the family at Bethany Lutheran Church, with Inurnment in the Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum in Omaha. The family is establishing The Larry J Pavel Cancer Support Fund to honor oncology nurses and support families of cancer patients. Memorials can be left or mailed to the Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring at one of Larry's favorite Golf Courses.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.