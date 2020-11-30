Larson, Carolyn "Sue"
December 14, 1938 - November 27, 2020
Preceded in death by Richard Larson; and son, Michael Larson. Survived by her children, Robert (Roxanne) Larson, William (Terri) Larson, Catherine Larson-Pilloud (Dan Pilloud), Timothy (Lisa) Larson, and James Larson; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Peggy Bliss; and loving companion, Darrell Zimmerman.
VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at the Mortuary. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to Endless Journey Hospice. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "view livecast" button.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.