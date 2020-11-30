Menu
John "Mark" Clifford
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Clifford, John "Mark"

October 29, 1933 - November 26, 2020

He was preceded in death by aunt, Bertha Bergman; parents, Emmett and Marion; brothers, Scott, Ron and Jim; and sister, Judy Lewis. He is survived by wife, Jeanette; brothers, Jerry and Tom; sisters, Kathy Orris and Pattie Liss (Jeff); nieces and nephews.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 1st from 12noon to 2pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Family Entombment and Committal Service with military honors at Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pro Life. To view a live broadcast of the Visitation and Committal Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
Always a smile & a hug. U were always there for the family. Thanks for leading . God Bless & love u all. Cheryl DeArmon
Cheryl DeArmon
November 29, 2020
Clifford was a very special person. Besides being a boss at MUD he was a friend. Always friendly and very welcoming. God bless.
John and Sandy Bogema
November 29, 2020
