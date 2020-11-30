Clifford, John "Mark"
October 29, 1933 - November 26, 2020
He was preceded in death by aunt, Bertha Bergman; parents, Emmett and Marion; brothers, Scott, Ron and Jim; and sister, Judy Lewis. He is survived by wife, Jeanette; brothers, Jerry and Tom; sisters, Kathy Orris and Pattie Liss (Jeff); nieces and nephews.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 1st from 12noon to 2pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Family Entombment and Committal Service with military honors at Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pro Life. To view a live broadcast of the Visitation and Committal Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.