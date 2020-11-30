Sloane, Sr. Elizabeth Marian



December 22, 1925 - November 28, 2020



Elizabeth Marian Sloane, 94, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Papillion, NE. She was born the daughter of Earle and Lillian Sloane in Chippewa Falls, WI, December 22, 1925. She was preceded in death by six sisters; and two brothers.



Elizabeth entered the convent when she was only 14 years old and served faithfully as a Nun for many years. She was a great French and English teacher, and had many adventures traveling all over the world.



Elizabeth went to Divine Savior Holy Angels. She studied English, French, Music and Theology at Alverno College, Mount Mary University and Marquette University. She later studied French Language-Phonetics at Sorbonne Universite'-Faculte' des lettres in Paris France. Elizabeth was much loved by everyone. We give special thanks to WEL-Life at Papillion and Papillion Manor for their special kindness and support during this time.



No Services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.