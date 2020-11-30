Menu
Donald Litke
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Litke, Donald

February 12, 1934 - November 27, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Marlynn. Survived by children: Cindy (Larry) Duckworth, Don Litke, and Mike (Lynn) Litke; grandchildren: Rejina (Patrick), Raelynn (Chris), Mike (Lindsey), Lacy (Cody), Joseph (Kelsey), and Taylor; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to all of the staff at Brookstone Village, for taking such good care of our Dad!

VISITATION: Wednesday, December 2, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION of DON'S LIFE: Thursday, December 3, at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Interment: Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association

To livestream the service and for more details, visit:

www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE 68137
Dec
3
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE 68137
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
