VISITATION begins Wednesday, December 2, 9:30am at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair, NE, with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL to follow at 11am. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.