Batheja, Sudershan "Shan"



1940 - 2020



Shan was born in India and emigrated to Nebraska in 1966 to earn his Master's Degree in Engineering. He married Sona Jawa in 1969, and they had three children. He started his firm, Batheja & Associates, where he served the Omaha community for more than three decades.



He will be remembered most for his selfless dedication to his family and his commitment to the Hindu temple.



Survived by wife, Sona Batheja; sons, Sonny (Mashal) Batheja, and Ash (Jody) Batheja; daughter, Alka (Phil) Bennion; and grandchildren: Lars and Mia Bennion, Aliya and Rohan Batheja, and Ivy and Jude Batheja.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.