Acquazzino, Mike
January 7, 1953 - November 27, 2020
Mike Acquazzino died fighting COVID-19 on November 27, 2020. Mike was born in Omaha to John and Kay Acquazzino (Fortezzo) on January 7, 1953. He was the second of six children and had a happy childhood filled with love from his family and friends.
Mike met his wife, Dee Acquazzino (Olson) on March 17, 1975. Mike loved Dee with all of his heart, and they married on April 20, 1979. Mike and Dee had two daughters, Allison and Kristen Acquazzino. He cherished his family above all else, never missing a chance to tell/show his family (immediate and extended) that he loved and was proud of them.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Acquazzino (Fortezzo); and his father, John Acquazzino. He is survived by his wife, Dee Acquazzino (Olson); daughters, Allison and Kristen Acquazzino; brother, Bruce Acquazzino (Sandy); sister, Mary Kay Acquazzino; sister, Anna Osorio; brother, Tony Acquazzino; brother, Jay Acquazzino (Lisa); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He loved them all dearly.
Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be a small, private family service on Saturday, December 5, at 3pm. For a complete obituary and to view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" button.
Memorial donations can be sent to: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Nebraska Chapter (2827 N 88th St. Omaha, NE 68124; 402-330-6164).
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.