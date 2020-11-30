Menu
Louise T. Martin
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Martin, Louise T.

June 11, 1943 - November 28, 2020

Age 77, of Bellevue, NE. Preceded in death by husband Richard; son Christopher; and brother David French.

Survived by sons, Bill (Theresa), Jeff (Cathy), and Kevin (Cindy); grandchildren, Megan and Katelyn Martin, Dustin Miller (Heather), and Nicole, Eric, Ian, Rebecca, Tyler and Kimberly Martin; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Milo; and brother Brian French.

No services at this time.

Memorials may be directed to The Special Olympics at

https://specialolympics.org

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
