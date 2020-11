Martin, Louise T.June 11, 1943 - November 28, 2020Age 77, of Bellevue, NE. Preceded in death by husband Richard; son Christopher; and brother David French.Survived by sons, Bill (Theresa), Jeff (Cathy), and Kevin (Cindy); grandchildren, Megan and Katelyn Martin, Dustin Miller (Heather), and Nicole, Eric, Ian, Rebecca, Tyler and Kimberly Martin; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Milo; and brother Brian French.No services at this time.Memorials may be directed to The Special Olympics atBELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler2202 Hancock St., Bellevue402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com