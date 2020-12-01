I have so many wonderful and fun memories of my parents´ dear friends Dick and Joan. They always made me feel welcomed in their home on Iowa Street, and nothing changed when they moved. They were an extraordinary couple and an inspiration to all who knew them. After our Mom began declining, Joan remained her steadfast, beloved friend. She was truly a beautiful blessing, and I´m grateful I got to know her all these years. You are all in my prayers.

Rita Redding Hejkal November 29, 2020