Darrell J. "Bernie" Keller
Keller, Darrell J "Bernie"

Age 62 - November 24, 2020

Formerly of Carter Lake, IA. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rosemary Keller; his sister, Sandra; and his brothers, Norman "Eggo", Michael "Moose", David "Nose". He is survived by his wife, Teresa; sons, Jeremy Keller, Gregory Keller, and Joe Calvert; grandsons, Jalen and Jaden Calvert; sisters, Patricia Dunn (Bruce), Susan Keller; brother, Daniel "Pugs"; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends

There will be a Private Family Service at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
