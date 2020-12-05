Menu
Victoria Manis
1951 - 2020
Manis, Victoria

February 25, 1951 - November 24, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Dennis; and father, Gregory Torrez. Survived by sons, Antonio (Tiffany) Torrez, and Jeremy Manis; granddaughter, Isa Torrez; mother, Josephine Maldonado; sisters, Olivia Patlan (Joe), and Deb Nastasi (Sam); and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Family will Receive friends Monday, December 7th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with ROSARY RECITATION at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 8th, 11am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Dec
7
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
