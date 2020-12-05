Manis, Victoria



February 25, 1951 - November 24, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Dennis; and father, Gregory Torrez. Survived by sons, Antonio (Tiffany) Torrez, and Jeremy Manis; granddaughter, Isa Torrez; mother, Josephine Maldonado; sisters, Olivia Patlan (Joe), and Deb Nastasi (Sam); and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.



Family will Receive friends Monday, December 7th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with ROSARY RECITATION at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 8th, 11am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.