Eastman, Shirley Ann
September 6, 1924 - November 21, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, James E. Survived by children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 4th at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th St., with recitation of the Rosary at 10am (masks are required). Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Heart Association
, Alzheimer's Association
, and St. James Catholic Church.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.