Burr, Jean B.March 26, 1953 - November 30, 2020Preceded by Parents, Francis Duane and Natalie Vasquez Parmentar.Survived by sons: Walter Jr. and Jennifer Burr, Glenn and KT Sweet, William and Silvia Santillan; sister, Frances and Michael McKee; sister-in-law, Marie Regina Seman.Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 7:00pm with visitation beginning at 6:00 pm, all at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Foundation, and the American Cancer Society HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com