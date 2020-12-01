Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Jean B. Burr
Burr, Jean B.

March 26, 1953 - November 30, 2020

Preceded by Parents, Francis Duane and Natalie Vasquez Parmentar.

Survived by sons: Walter Jr. and Jennifer Burr, Glenn and KT Sweet, William and Silvia Santillan; sister, Frances and Michael McKee; sister-in-law, Marie Regina Seman.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 7:00pm with visitation beginning at 6:00 pm, all at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Foundation, and the American Cancer Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Dec
2
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
