Stubbendick, Irving Frederick
December 5, 1917 - November 28, 2020
Irving Frederick Stubbendick, 102 of Omaha, formerly of Syracuse, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 in Omaha. He was born on Dec. 5, 1917 to John and Margaret (Kruse) Stubbendieck.
Irving is survived by his children, Sharon (David) Dickman of Omaha; Norman (Andrea) Stubbendick of Eastham, MA; Mary Ellen Seavey of Waterloo, IA; 4 granddaughters; 8 grandchildren; sister, LeAnna Carr of Lincoln; also many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by parents; his wife, Ellen Marie in 2015; brother, Marvin Stubbendieck; sisters, Lillis Burrell, LaVern Seelhoff, Lorena Crysler; granddaughter, Kristy Richmond; son-in-law, Paul Seavey; and grandson-in-law, James Mathisen.
Private burial services will be held at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. The service will be recorded and available to watch Wednesday, Dec. 2, on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Food Bank or Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
.
FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME
Syracuse, NE | 402-269-2441
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.