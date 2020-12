Morrissey, Berniece M.July 11, 1917 - November 27, 2020Preceded in death by husband, Joseph C. Morrissey. Survived by daughter, Dr. Patricia Morrissey; son, Daniel and wife, Kathryn Morrissey; grandchildren, Dr. Colleen Morrissey and husband, Dr. Sean Kamperman and Joseph Morrissey; Carolyn Compton, beloved nieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends.Private Family Memorial Service Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 1:30pm. To view Berniece's service online, please visit the funeral home website for the livestream link. Private Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com