Berniece M. Morrissey
1917 - 2020
BORN
1917
DIED
2020
Morrissey, Berniece M.

July 11, 1917 - November 27, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Joseph C. Morrissey. Survived by daughter, Dr. Patricia Morrissey; son, Daniel and wife, Kathryn Morrissey; grandchildren, Dr. Colleen Morrissey and husband, Dr. Sean Kamperman and Joseph Morrissey; Carolyn Compton, beloved nieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Private Family Memorial Service Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 1:30pm. To view Berniece's service online, please visit the funeral home website for the livestream link. Private Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
