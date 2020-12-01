Menu
Margaret E. "Maggi" Wyatt
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Wyatt, Margaret E. "Maggi"

January 2, 1945 - November 26, 2020

Maggi was born to Martin Petrich and Lorraine Beckwith in Auburn, WA. She met her husband in 2006 and they were married March 21st, 2008. Maggi was very sweet and independent. She was a wonderful person with a big heart. Maggi had two very loved dogs, Sadie and Tyson. You always knew where you stood with Maggi.

Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by husband, David Wyatt, Sr; son, Jared Peterman; step-children, Shelly Worden and Daniel Wyatt; brother, Bob Wheeler; sisters, Judith Lowe, Les Anderson, Lorrie Scherzer, Launie Gustafson, Lisa Rogers McCall and Julie Scholling; many grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, many nieces, many nephews and many friends.

There are no services per Maggi's wishes.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MAGGI I'VE CRIED SO MUCH SINCE YOU LEFT US BUT I KNOW GOD HAS YOU IN HIS ARMS . HE NEEDED YOU MORE BUT I KNOW THAT YOU WILL BE WATCHING OVER JARED AND I AND AM PROUD THAT YOU ARE COMMING TO REST WITH US..MY HEART IS BROKEN...MAY YOU REST IN PEACE...LOVE YOUR DAUGHTER IN LAW DARLENE
Darlene Bearden
December 1, 2020