Wyatt, Margaret E. "Maggi"



January 2, 1945 - November 26, 2020



Maggi was born to Martin Petrich and Lorraine Beckwith in Auburn, WA. She met her husband in 2006 and they were married March 21st, 2008. Maggi was very sweet and independent. She was a wonderful person with a big heart. Maggi had two very loved dogs, Sadie and Tyson. You always knew where you stood with Maggi.



Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by husband, David Wyatt, Sr; son, Jared Peterman; step-children, Shelly Worden and Daniel Wyatt; brother, Bob Wheeler; sisters, Judith Lowe, Les Anderson, Lorrie Scherzer, Launie Gustafson, Lisa Rogers McCall and Julie Scholling; many grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, many nieces, many nephews and many friends.



There are no services per Maggi's wishes.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.