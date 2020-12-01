Menu
Greg Soukup
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
Soukup, Greg

August 23, 1958 - November 29, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Dolores. Survived by wife, Kathleen; children, Shelby (Peter), Samantha and Matthew; granddaughter, Illiana; sister, Sue Leutzinger (Ed); nephews, niece and many other loving family members.

Private Family Services.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
