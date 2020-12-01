Dineen, William Francis
July 30, 1936 - November 27, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Parsia V. Dineen. Survived by son, Joseph (Yasaman) Dineen; daughter, Anne (Tod Small) Dineen; grandchildren, Addison and Avari Small; sister, Rita Stovie; nieces and nephews.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, December 3rd, 9am, at Calvary Cemetery followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.)
