Dineen, William FrancisJuly 30, 1936 - November 27, 2020Preceded in death by wife, Parsia V. Dineen. Survived by son, Joseph (Yasaman) Dineen; daughter, Anne (Tod Small) Dineen; grandchildren, Addison and Avari Small; sister, Rita Stovie; nieces and nephews.GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, December 3rd, 9am, at Calvary Cemetery followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.)HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com