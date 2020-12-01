Peterson, Robert G. Jr. "Bob"
September 6, 1943 - November 26, 2020
Of Fremont, NE.
Omaha native, mid-60's Husker football player, International Truck dealerships.
Survived by wife, Rita, Fremont; son, John (Jenny) Zachry, North Platte, NE; daughters: Melissa (Kelly) Vande Mheen, Omaha; Rebecca (Mark) McCarville, Queen Creek, AZ; Jamie (Joju) Thomas, New York, NY; and Allison (Ted) Peters, Elkhorn, NE; and 11 grandchildren.
FUNERAL: 10am Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-8pm, also at Moser's. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
or Lifegate Church in Fremont. Online condolences and live-streaming at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
.
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.