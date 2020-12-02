Burkhart, Jacqueline M.
November 17, 1959 - November 29, 2020
Of Omaha. Survived by husband of 40 years, Scott E. Sr.; children, Megan S. (Matthew J.) Brisson, Scotty E. Jr.; granddaughter, Aurora J. Brisson; siblings: Vincente Campo, Gilbert Rote, Yvonne (Bonnie) Charfauros, Eloise Campo, Carmen Rote, Joise; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.