Mary H. Wipf
Wipf, Mary H.

Age 91

Preceded in death by husband, Delbert; parents, Harry and Mary (DeJong) Gladwin. Survived by children, Rosemary Haire, Bellevue, Raymond L. Wipf, Oregon, Ruth Johanson, Omaha; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at the funeral home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN

11902 W. Center Road

402-333-7200 | www.Crosby-Burket.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
11902 W Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144
Dec
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
