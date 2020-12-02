Menu
Gertrude L. Drakulich
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Drakulich, Gertrude L. "Trudy"

July 18, 1932 - November 27, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Melvin; son, Scooter. Survived by daughters, Cindy Drakulich (Jack), Debra Stark (Rick); grandchildren, Zoe Drakulich (Jessy), Caitlin Stark (Casey), Justin Drakulich (Chelsie); great-grandchildren, Jade Petrie, Layne and Eloise Drakulich; brothers and sisters, Mildred "Mude," Gloria, Jimmy, and Robert.

VISITATION: Friday, 12 noon, with FUNERAL SERVICE 1:30pm, at the funeral home. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. To view the service, go to the funeral home website and click on "Stream Funeral Service."

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
