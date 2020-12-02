Vittitoe, Joseph Orville



Age 74



Joseph Orville Vittitoe, of Modale, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Modale, Iowa.



Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary (McCrickard) Vittitoe; his sister and brother-in-law, Don and Mary Elaine (Vittitoe) Baxa; his brother and sister-in-law, Duaine and Grayce (Walker) Vittitoe; his nephew, Jason Lind; his great-niece, Gena Faaborg; and his mother-in-law, Anna Hanley.



Joe is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marcella (Hanley) Vittitoe; and his children, Robert (and Gayle) Vittitoe, Trayce (and Mark) Wohlers and DeEtte West. He had seven grandchildren: Jessica (Vittitoe) Whiteowl, Robert Vittitoe Jr, Alexa (Vittitoe) Conrad, Janessa (Wohlers) Aistrope, Tyler Pendland, Kristina Pendland and Douglas Remington West. He had four great-grandchildren: Christopher Whiteowl, Sophia Pendland, Josephine Whiteowl, and Luna Pendland.



ROSARY SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 6pm, with a VISITATION to follow at 7pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Missouri Valley, Iowa. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 11am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Missouri Valley, Iowa.



Hennessey Funeral Home



310 East Huron St., Missouri Valley, IA 51555 | (712) 642-2745



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.