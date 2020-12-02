Menu
Donald M. "Skip" Meisner
Meisner, Donald M. "Skip"

March 28, 1936 - November 23, 2020

Donald M. "Skip" Meisner, age 84 of Sergeant Bluff, IA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at a local hospital. Skip was born on March 28, 1936 in South Sioux City, NE, to Alexander H. and Valeta (McKenzie) Meisner. His education included South Sioux City Schools, graduating in 1954. He received a Traffic Engineering Certificate from Northwestern University in 1961. Skip also graduated from Morningside College in 1977 and the University of South Dakota in 1979.

Skip married Laramie Semrad in 1958. They had two sons, Don Alan Meisner and Jerry Joel Meisner. The couple later divorced. Skip was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 where he was trained as a cryptographer in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and served in Colorado, Georgia, Karlsruhe and Heidelberg, Germany. Skip married Kathryn Ann Tondreau in 1986. They both enjoyed fishing and time at their ranch in Knox County, NE.

Skip worked in the Traffic Engineering and Planning Departments of the City of Sioux City and was named Director of the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) in 1966. He served in that capacity until 1987 and from 1988 to 2001. Skip served as the Executive Director of Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development District, Louisville, Kentucky in 1987–1988. He returned as the SIMPCO Director in 1988.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, B. David "Jim" Meisner of Des Moines and Jerry A. Meisner, and his wife Marty, of South Sioux City, NE; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Evelyn Tondreau; and sister-in-law, Corky Tondreau, all of Sioux City.

Skip is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn; two sons, Don A. Meisner and wife Roxanne and Jerry J. Meisner and wife Lori; granddaughter, Rachel (Hunter) Hovde and their children Rowen and Mason; grandson, Alex Meisner, and granddaughter Rebekah Meisner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry (Diane) Johnson, Rod Tondreau, Doug (Janet) Tondreau, Steve (Annette) Lake, and Brad (Janine) Stanton, and their families; nephew, Brian D. Uhl of North Sioux City and his son Christopher; and many cousins located in Minnesota, Missouri, and Montana.

Due to COVID restrictions, a Private Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am Monday, December 7, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sioux City, IA with Reverend Scott Egbers officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Church's Facebook page at Facebook.com/TrinitySiouxCity. Burial will follow at Dakota City Cemetery with Military Honors offered by the United States Army Reserve. A Celebration of Skip's Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Memorials may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 Jackson Street, Sioux City, IA 51105.

MEYER BROTHERS MORNINGSIDE CHAPEL

6200 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA

(712) 276-1921 | www.meyerbroschapels.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
GUEST BOOK
Lisa Pilker
December 1, 2020
Kathy, we are profoundly saddened by the loss of Skip. Words are not adequate. He touched so many people and provided such wonderful memories. He cannot be replaced. Know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Holly, Robert, Aaron and Rachel Knief
December 1, 2020
Kathy I´m so sorry for your loss; thoughts and prayers for you and your loved ones
Diane Schoenherr
November 30, 2020
Kathy, Our sympathy to you and the family.
Larry & Pauline Sensenig
November 30, 2020
We are so sorry & saddened to hear of your loss Kathy. Skip always brought such joy when visiting us. Our prayers and thoughts are with you during this most difficult time.
Maureen & Darwin Knecht
November 29, 2020
I first met Skip and Kathy playing pickup basketball at the Siouxland Y in 1988 and then was involved in many projects with Skip over the years with conservation and Lewis & Clark. He will be remembered for his vision, passion, kindness and friendly smile. Sending prayers and healing thoughts to you, Kathy and to your family.
Dawn Snyder
November 29, 2020
My sympathy to you Cathy. Skip was a great man and a good friend. He certainly through his work made Sioux City and Siouxland a better place.
Jim Slattery
November 27, 2020
Mark Hegdahl
November 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you during this very sad and difficult time.
Ron and Arla Kramer
November 26, 2020
kathy we were so to hear about Skip Sending you love You are in our thoughts
Lorraine and Stan Lake
November 26, 2020
Prayers for the family. When I first moved to Sioux City to be an elementary principal, Skip was on the schoolboard. He was a kind and caring man. He made a difference in this world.
Jean carlson
November 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Keith and Linda Kramer
November 25, 2020
Prayers are with you! He was such a great man. He will be missed.
Lori Mcquillen
November 25, 2020