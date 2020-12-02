Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard "Rich" Everett
Everett, Richard "Rich"

Age 80

Of Omaha, NE. Opened the first Omaha Runza in 1969.

Survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Ann (Harry) Gillway of Kimball, NE; son, Lance of Omaha; grandchildren, Sara, Jeff, Laura and Sean; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kali and Everett; sisters, Sharon (Bill) Redmond of Littleton, CO; and Mary (Zach) London of Sacramento, CA; sister-in-law, Sandy Everett of Lincoln; numerous nieces and nephews.

PUBLIC VISITATION: Friday, 2-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at the funeral home. Private Family Funeral Saturday. Live streaming available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1104410 Saturday at 3pm. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Team Jack Foundation for brain cancer research. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.